Medical college seeks probe into student suicide case

Students stage protest.



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 13

Resentment brew among members of the Sri Guru Ram Das (SGRD) Medical College management and students after the suicide of a woman student Pamposh in the college hostel four days ago and the reported arrest of another student in connection with the case.

Condemning the ‘one-sided action’ of the police, they demanded an impartial investigation by a senior IPS officer or a judicial probe into the incident. The college management accused the police of taking action in haste and under pressure from different organisations.

“The police should act after verifying the facts. It failed to take the statements of students even after giving time on different occasions. Pamposh was under psychiatric treatment for the past two years. She was suffering from mental stress and depression due to her family circumstances,” said Dr AP Singh, Dean, SGRD Medical College. He said the college handed over her medical history to the police after the incident.

File photo of student Pamposh with the SGRD college Principal.

Angered over the arrest of a fellow student Prabhnehmat, he said the police had assured not to arrest anyone till the investigation is complete. Dr AP Singh alleged that the student was called for recording her statement and she was arrested.

He denied the allegations by the victim’s mother that they had approached the college authorities complaining about caste discrimination.

Jagdev Singh, a relative of a student, said there were around 450 students belonging to the SC/ST category and never had such complaint come wherein they were subjected to caste slurs. He questioned as to why the family did not inform the college authorities when she did not pick up their phone.

“If the college was not cognisant of their complaint, they could have approached the police or the SC/ST Commission at that time, but no such complaint was ever made by the deceased student or by her mother,” he pointed out.

Unfortunately, her mother also named the doctor, who was treating her, in the FIR.

A fellow student of Pamposh said she was an introvert and did not mingle much with other students though she was a brilliant student. She was felicitated for being ahead in various events.

A police official confirmed the arrest of a fellow student and said investigations were in progress. The police had booked 10 persons.

