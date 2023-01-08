Medical college timings changed

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Government Medical College here has changed its timings due to intense cold and fog. As per orders issued by the college, the college would open at 9.30 am now. Earlier, the college and hospital were opened at 8 am. College authorities said the relaxed timings would be applicable on all public services except for official works as offices would work as per the old timings. Due to intense cold and fog, patients too had to face a lot of difficulty in reaching the hospital early in the morning, said officials. tns

18-year-old dies in Road mishap

Tarn Taran: A youth was killed on the spot in a road accident in front of the residence of Deputy Commissioner in Sheron village on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Gurjit Singh (18), son of Sewa Singh, a resident of Varpal village here. The deceased along with his mother Gurmej Kaur had come to attend a marriage function at Sheron village. In the evening when he was on way back home the driver of an unidentified a car hit him. Gurjit Singh received serious injuries and was killed on the spot. The Sarhali police reached the spot and took the body in its custody. A case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC had been registered. The postmortem of the body was done at the local Civil Hospital. The driver of the car fled the spot.