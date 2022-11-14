Medical councils meet held

Amritsar, November 13
The All-India State Medical Councils Conference was organised by the Punjab Medical Council in Amritsar. Heads of medical councils from across the country discussed the problems of doctors.
Dr Charanjit Singh Pruthi, president, Punjab Medical Council, said it was for the first time that all the medical councils of the country come together to solve the problems of doctors.
During the conference, issues related to registration with the medical council or transfer from one state to another, immediate action against doctors on NOC or fake certificates and prevention of indiscriminate and misleading advertisements by hospitals were discussed.
