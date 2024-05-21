Medical employees hold protest over assigning of election duty

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

In a letter written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab, the Government Medical College and Hospital Nursing Association has stated that a large number of medical employees including doctors, nurses and ANMs have been assigned election related duties in violation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

Union president Ramanjit Singh said that in para 3.3 of Chapter 3 of Returning Officers Handbook issued by ECI, the medical employees along with various other categories have been exempted from poll duties in view of the nature of their work.

Ramanjit Singh said with hundreds of employees from the medical college assigned these duties, the medical services are getting affected for the patients. “The employees would not only be required on the election day but are also required to attend many rehearsals and meetings as part of the preparations for elections,” said Palwinder Kaur, a senior leader of the association.

She said that due to violation of the set norms by the local administration, many employees, especially nurses, who are assigned night duty at the hospital, are forced to attend election rehearsals during the day. “This is not only affecting medical services but also the mental and physical health of the employees,” she said.

Among those who have been assigned election duties are the faculty members of the college who also attend to the patients in their assigned wards on a regular basis. They stated that being busy in election duty means that they would not be available for patients coming to the hospital OPD.

The employees have demanded from the Chief Electoral Officer to ensure that the rules of Returning Officers Handbook regarding assigning of poll duties are followed without any violations.

