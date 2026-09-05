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Home / Amritsar / Medical store sealed over pregabalin sale in Amritsar

Medical store sealed over pregabalin sale in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:01 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Officials of the the Drugs Control Department during a raid at a medical store in Vallah, Amritsar.
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A medical store near Guru Tegh Bahadur Gate in Vallah was sealed over alleged violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

During an inspection on September 2, Drugs Control Officer, Amritsar-III, Sukhdeep Singh, under the supervision of Zonal Licensing Authority (Drugs), Amritsar Zone, Kulwinder Singh, found that Nahar Medical Store was selling Schedule H and H1 medicines without any prescription.

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The officials stated that Malkit Singh and Amanpreet Singh, who were present at the store, were not qualified enough, and the proprietor, Sawinderpal Singh, failed to show up. During search, the officials found seven types of medicines containing pregabalin up for sale.

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These included pregabalin 300 mg capsules, pregabalin 75 mg with methylcobalamin, and combinations of pregabalin with nortriptyline and dicyclomine. Empty strips of pregabalin 300 mg were also found. The seized medicines were valued at around Rs 19,912, Drugs Control Officer, Amritsar-III, Sukhdeep Singh said.

He said the store incharge allegedly failed to produce purchase records for the drugs, including pregabalin 300 mg, and could not produce corresponding sale records for other medicines.

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The department seized the seven types of drugs for alleged violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Rules, 1945. The officials also found that the mandatory Schedule H1 register had neither been maintained nor produced when demanded.

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