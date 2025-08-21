DT
Home / Amritsar / Medical store’s licence cancelled

Medical store’s licence cancelled

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Aug 21, 2025 IST
The Zonal Licensing Authority, Food and Drugs Administration, Amritsar, has cancelled the retail sale drug licences of M/s Harry Medical Store located at Kathunangal bus stand on Chawinda Devi road with immediate effect.

The licence was cancelled because of serious violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and also under the provisions of NDPS Act.

Kulwinder Singh, Zonal Licensing Authority, said that during a joint inspection on July 17 by the Drugs Control Officer, along with police, the raiding team had recovered 650 Tramadol tablets for which the owner and in-charge of the store failed to produce valid licence or purchase bills. Additionally, as many as 1,240 capsules of Pregabalin 300 mg and Gabapentin 300 mg worth Rs 35,366 were also seized for lack of records. The shop was sealed and the in-charge arrested.

