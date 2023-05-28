Medical student robbed of car at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

Three unidentified bike-borne persons robbed a medical student of his car at gunpoint near the Gumtala chowk here on Friday night. The police have started a probe and scanned CCTV cameras to find clues about the perpetrators while a case against unidentified persons was registered at the Cantonment police station in this connection.

Vijay Pal, a resident of Sikar in Rajasthan, told the police that he studied at Government Medical College here. He said he was going to his PG from his friend’s home and reached near the Gumtala flyover at around 11.30pm when three bike-borne persons signalled him to stop. He said they suddenly stopped their bike before his car forcing him to stop his car.

He said two persons riding pillion on the bike pointed pistols and threatened to shoot him. They pulled him out of the car and fled towards the Fatehgarh Churian side.

Harinder Singh, SHO, Cantonment police station, said a case had been registered and investigation was underway.