Medicos feted

In a meeting organised here the acute shortage of qualified gynecologists in the border district was discussed. The function was presided over by Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai, Civil Surgeon, and Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal was the Chief guest. Dr Dinesh Gupta, president of the district unit of the IMA , said there was a high rate of mother-child mortality.

Dr Karnail Kaur, Dr Monika Gupta , Dr Gagandeep Kaur, Dr Preeti and Dr Kochhar were honoured for their 30 years service.