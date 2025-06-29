Medicos mourn passing of Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal

The district unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) expressed grief over the demise of its patron and local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, who passed away on Friday after a three-year battle with cancer. He was cremated on Saturday.

To honour his memory, members of the IMA observed a two-minute silence. District IMA president Dr Dinesh Gupta paid tribute to Dr Sohal, lauding his contributions as the founding president of the Tarn Taran unit and his over 35 years of dedicated service to the medical profession and patient care.

Dr Karanjeet Singh, retired Director of the Health and Family Welfare Department, remembered Dr Sohal’s efforts as the founder president of the PCMS specialist cadre, highlighting his tireless work and commitment to the field.

District IMA Secretary Dr Aulakh, along with other members, praised Dr Sohal’s leadership, active role in social causes, and contributions to environmental initiatives. On behalf of the state IMA, the association extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.