DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Amritsar / Medicos mourn passing of Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal

Medicos mourn passing of Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of the district unit of IMA express grief over MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal’s death. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
Advertisement

The district unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) expressed grief over the demise of its patron and local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, who passed away on Friday after a three-year battle with cancer. He was cremated on Saturday.

Advertisement

To honour his memory, members of the IMA observed a two-minute silence. District IMA president Dr Dinesh Gupta paid tribute to Dr Sohal, lauding his contributions as the founding president of the Tarn Taran unit and his over 35 years of dedicated service to the medical profession and patient care.

Dr Karanjeet Singh, retired Director of the Health and Family Welfare Department, remembered Dr Sohal’s efforts as the founder president of the PCMS specialist cadre, highlighting his tireless work and commitment to the field.

Advertisement

District IMA Secretary Dr Aulakh, along with other members, praised Dr Sohal’s leadership, active role in social causes, and contributions to environmental initiatives. On behalf of the state IMA, the association extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts