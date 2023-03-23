Meditation camp for Gurdaspur youth

Ravi Dhaliwal
Dinanagar (Gurdaspur), Mar 22
Experts of Art of Living organised one-hour camp “Har Ghar Dhyan” for school and college heads and students at the Shanti Devi Arya Mahila College, Dinanagar, today.
They said: “We cannot alter what is happening around us, but we can definitely alter what happens within us. This can be done through meditation which nourishes the mind the same way food nourishes the body.”
The event was organised by Art of Living in collaboration with the University Grants Commission (UGC). The initiative will be a regular feature in rural Gurdaspur where drug abuse among youngsters is increasing with every passing day. Rehabilitation experts say such camps would go a long way in ensuring that “no matter how fast life is moving around us, there is always a place for stillness and calm inside us.”
SSP Harish Dayama delivered an extempore that was educative and humorous in equal measures.
Kavita Khanna, Trustee of Art of Living, said: “Earlier, meditation was synonymous with spiritual guidance and often used to be practiced within quiet rooms where chances of one getting disturbed were remote. However, these days, meditation has expanded beyond the homes of individuals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail
The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged ‘how come ...
Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh
Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving...
After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff
London demonstrators kept at safe distance this time
2 held for unruly behaviour after drinking on board Dubai-Mumbai flight
They are placed under arrest after the flight lands in Mumba...