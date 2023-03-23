Meditation camp for Gurdaspur youth

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Dinanagar (Gurdaspur), Mar 22

Experts of Art of Living organised one-hour camp “Har Ghar Dhyan” for school and college heads and students at the Shanti Devi Arya Mahila College, Dinanagar, today.

They said: “We cannot alter what is happening around us, but we can definitely alter what happens within us. This can be done through meditation which nourishes the mind the same way food nourishes the body.”

The event was organised by Art of Living in collaboration with the University Grants Commission (UGC). The initiative will be a regular feature in rural Gurdaspur where drug abuse among youngsters is increasing with every passing day. Rehabilitation experts say such camps would go a long way in ensuring that “no matter how fast life is moving around us, there is always a place for stillness and calm inside us.”

SSP Harish Dayama delivered an extempore that was educative and humorous in equal measures.

Kavita Khanna, Trustee of Art of Living, said: “Earlier, meditation was synonymous with spiritual guidance and often used to be practiced within quiet rooms where chances of one getting disturbed were remote. However, these days, meditation has expanded beyond the homes of individuals.