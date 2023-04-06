Meet on intellectual property rights

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Khalsa College for Women, Amritsar, in association with PHD Chamber IP Facilitation Centre, Amritsar, and MSME DFO Ludhiana, Ministry of MSME, Government of India, organised a session under the IP Yatra Series 2023. The objective of this programme was to provide the participating MSME a deep understanding of the patent information resources within the IP framework and consequently leveraging IP for commercial success. Virinder Sharma, Director, MSME DI, Ludhiana, Ministry of MSME, was the keynote speaker mentioned that industry-academia linkage is critical to the development of India's economy and it can help to ensure that the country's workforce is equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to compete in a global market. CA Jaideep Singh, convener, Amritsar Zone, PHDCCI, Dr BS Sooch, head, Department of Biotechnology, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Dr Usha Rao, assistant controller of patent and design, patent office, New Delhi, were some of the dignitaries who enlightened and gave a detailed presentation on various types of intellectual property rights covering trademarks, copyrights, patents and industrial design. More than 100 Industry members and start-ups attended and benefited from the programme.

Autism Awareness Day observed

On the occasion of International Autism Awareness Day, a free of cost workshop was organised for the parents as well as outsiders in the campus of Spring Dale Senior School on April 5. The event not only aimed to spread awareness about the difficulties that are faced by children with special needs (CWSN) but also aimed to give a better understanding of neuro-developmental disorders along with the solutions that may ease some of their difficulties. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said that this productive session aspired to facilitate better understanding and communication skills with children with special needs and acknowledge the problems faced by them. It provided useful insight for screening, formal assessment and management of the children on the spectrum. He maintained that the concept of inclusive education has been at the core of the school's teaching-learning process.

DAV student tops university exams

Priya, a student of DAV College, Amritsar, topped MSc maths, third semester examination by scoring 433 marks out of 500. Principal Amardeep Gupta, professor Madan Mohan, head, mathematics department, Prof Meenu Aggarwal, Ashu Vij, Shivani Sanan, Vikram Sharma and Manik Sareen honoured and congratulated Priya for bringing laurels to the college. Priya expressed immense gratitude towards the principal for always providing the best guidance and support to the students. Priya gave the credit for her success to teachers. She thanked her parents for all the encouragement and motivation for this academic achievement.

Jyoti Jyot Divas celebrated

The Chief Khalsa Diwan Dharma Prachar Committee celebrated the Jyoti Jyot Divas of Sri Guru Harikrishan Sahib and Gurtagaddi Divas of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur. In a special ceremony held at gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, GT road, chairman of Dharam Prachar Committee Hari Singh, shed light on the true life of the Gurus. Religious programmes and kirtans were also held by students. CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer congratulated all for the auspicious occasion.

Voters' awareness programme

Navdeep Kaur, District Development and Panchayat Officer, Amritsar, presided over an interaction programme with youth and first time voters at the District Administrative Complex. Students from various colleges in the district, who were registered as first time voters, attended the programme. During the programme suggestions were taken from all the students regarding voting and exercising right to vote for the first time. Sorabh Khosla , district SVEEP in-charge, shared the information about the Election Commission of India''s SVEEP programme with the students. Awareness was given regarding voting. The students, who were present on the occasion, were encouraged about the facilities provided by the Election Commission of India at the polling booths by showing the video of Project Samman. Students also gave ideas to make the selection process easier.

Seminar on DNA at DAV College

Interactive session under Capacity Building Programme was organised by the Post Graduate Department of Chemistry, DAV College, Amritsar, under the aegis of PC Ray Chemical Society .The resource person of the event, Dr Neeraj Gupta, associate professor, Department of Zoology, DAV College, shared his valuable knowledge on the topic DNA as a master copy and explained in simplified manner about DNA molecule, it''s replication and process of transcription. Principal Amardeep Gupta, informed that DNA was considered the master copy of genetic information in the cell. Dr Neeraj opined that DNA does not directly control the formation of a polypeptide. However, it forms an intermediate template mRNA molecule, which directs the synthesis of polypeptide. The DNA can be compared to a master copy that is carefully preserved in the nucleus and used for preparing working copies in the form of mRNA molecules. The mRNA molecules pass out to the ribosome in the cytoplasm and guide the actual synthesis of proteins. Dr Amardeep Gupta said that the students were impressed with the conceptual clarity and exemplary communication skills of the speaker.