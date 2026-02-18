Meet on sustainable approach to hospitality, tourism begins at GNDU

Sustainability was the key word as experts from across the globe gathered to address the three-day CHAT 2.0 International Conference on "Rebuilding Resilience through Sustainable Hospitality, Individual Action and Ethical Innovation" at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU). The conference has been organised by the Department of Hotel Management and Tourism.

The panel of speakers included Dean Academics, Prof Harvinder Singh Saini and Prof Prashant Kumar Gautam from Panjab University, Prof Tejwant Singh Kang, Head of the Department, and international speakers, Prof Scott Richardson, from Hospitality Academy, Abu Dhabi, chef Jaswinder Singh, independent culinary consultant based out of Australia and Prof Luuk Albers, culinary expert from the Netherlands.

Dr Harpreet Singh, convenor of the conference, and Dr Bharat Kapoor, organising secretary, introduced the theme and objective of the conference, emphasising the urgent need for sustainable and ethical approaches in hospitality and tourism.

The chief guest, Prof RK Gupta from Guru Jambheshwar University, spoke on the growing impact of tourism, particularly its negative consequences on destinations like Shimla, which is running out of water and basic unstructured crumble under the burden of excessive tourism. He stressed the importance of maintaining a balance between employment generation and sustainable tourism practices.

Prof Prashant Kumar Gautam focused on the concept of "Sustainable+", the business potential of carbon credits and the role of community-based tourism in achieving long-term sustainability.

In the context of Amritsar, a global tourism destination and culinary capital of Punjab, Prof Scott Richardson discussed the sustainability paradox. "The key word is going local for greater impact. The sustainable practices must be community-centric, investment in sustainable businesses and key red flags related to green washing must be tackled effectively," he said, with stress on making these practices core strategy rather than a mere hogwash.

Another speaker, Prof Amit Gangotia, highlighted issues such as Mount Everest becoming the world's largest dumping area. "Waste management is the single largest crisis that the world now faces. The economics behind waste dumping must be understood. Circular economy system adopted --- reduce, recycle, reuse --- could turn waste into resource," he said.

Citing Taiwan's transformation from a garbage island into a global recycling hub, Dr Lipika Guliani educated students through real-life stories on sustainability and raised concerns about environmental degradation and its impact on future generations.