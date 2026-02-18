DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Meet on sustainable approach to hospitality, tourism begins at GNDU

Meet on sustainable approach to hospitality, tourism begins at GNDU

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Academicians at the CHAT 2.0 International Conference at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on Tuesday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Sustainability was the key word as experts from across the globe gathered to address the three-day CHAT 2.0 International Conference on "Rebuilding Resilience through Sustainable Hospitality, Individual Action and Ethical Innovation" at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU). The conference has been organised by the Department of Hotel Management and Tourism.

Advertisement

The panel of speakers included Dean Academics, Prof Harvinder Singh Saini and Prof Prashant Kumar Gautam from Panjab University, Prof Tejwant Singh Kang, Head of the Department, and international speakers, Prof Scott Richardson, from Hospitality Academy, Abu Dhabi, chef Jaswinder Singh, independent culinary consultant based out of Australia and Prof Luuk Albers, culinary expert from the Netherlands.

Advertisement

Dr Harpreet Singh, convenor of the conference, and Dr Bharat Kapoor, organising secretary, introduced the theme and objective of the conference, emphasising the urgent need for sustainable and ethical approaches in hospitality and tourism.

Advertisement

The chief guest, Prof RK Gupta from Guru Jambheshwar University, spoke on the growing impact of tourism, particularly its negative consequences on destinations like Shimla, which is running out of water and basic unstructured crumble under the burden of excessive tourism. He stressed the importance of maintaining a balance between employment generation and sustainable tourism practices.

Prof Prashant Kumar Gautam focused on the concept of "Sustainable+", the business potential of carbon credits and the role of community-based tourism in achieving long-term sustainability.

Advertisement

In the context of Amritsar, a global tourism destination and culinary capital of Punjab, Prof Scott Richardson discussed the sustainability paradox. "The key word is going local for greater impact. The sustainable practices must be community-centric, investment in sustainable businesses and key red flags related to green washing must be tackled effectively," he said, with stress on making these practices core strategy rather than a mere hogwash.

Another speaker, Prof Amit Gangotia, highlighted issues such as Mount Everest becoming the world's largest dumping area. "Waste management is the single largest crisis that the world now faces. The economics behind waste dumping must be understood. Circular economy system adopted --- reduce, recycle, reuse --- could turn waste into resource," he said.

Citing Taiwan's transformation from a garbage island into a global recycling hub, Dr Lipika Guliani educated students through real-life stories on sustainability and raised concerns about environmental degradation and its impact on future generations.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts