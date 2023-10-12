Meeting of undertrial review committee held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 11

Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Tarn Taran, in a meeting of the Undertrial Review Committee collected detail report from the officials concerned to release the ‘deserving’ undertrial prisoners lodged in the jails.

The District and Sessions Judge said the campaign in this regard had been launched on the instructions of the Supreme Court of India and continue till November 20. Pratima Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-Cum-Secretary, DLSA, said on the report collected from the officials the deserving prisons would be released on bail with the personal bonds after producing them in the camp courts. There were provision to provide free-legal aid to the deserving prisoners.

The District and Sessions Judge ordered the Police Department to produce challans of the undertrials pending since long to produce their cases soon in the courts. Officials of the police and jail authorities with the judicial officer were present in the meeting.

Baldev Singh Gill, president of the District Bar Association, said the association was making efforts for the noble cause there were a number of prisons who have competed the period of imprisonment in the jails but they have failed to make arrangement for their bail as no one was ready to come for their bail guarantee.

#Tarn Taran