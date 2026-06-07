Meeting on phase-2 of war against drugs held in Tarn Taran

A special meeting on phase-2 of war against drugs was held under the leadership of Tarn Taran MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu in Tarn Taran today.

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Conveners, presidents and members of village and ward defence committees, who are active in the drug de-addiction campaign, attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu said the Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is working with full determination to completely eradicate the menace of drugs.

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The MLA said while the state government had sent a large number of drug smugglers behind bars, it had also made large-scale efforts for the rehabilitation of the youth trapped in the swamp of drugs.

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Sandhu added that the fight against drugs is not only the job of the government or the administration, but a collective responsibility of society.

SDM Dr Karanvir Singh, DSP (City) Sukhbir Singh, former president of Municipal Council Bhupinder Singh Khera, Market Committee Chairman Balwinder Singh Randhawa, Drug Detoxification Front coordinator Kuldeep Singh Dhillon and others were on the occasion.