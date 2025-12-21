Mega PTM stresses attendance, child’s emotional well-being

The mega Parent Teacher Meet (PTM), held across all government schools in Punjab, aimed to strengthen parent participation in schools and in their wards’ academic development. The fourth annual meet invited parents to witness academic and extracurricular programmes being run in schools and to enhance communication with teachers.

For the first time, parents were engaged in a one-hour workshop featuring interactive activities designed to assess their participation and awareness of school activities and their child’s academic performance. Parents were informed about students’ overall performance so far, facilities available in government schools, modern learning and teaching techniques, student feedback through direct teacher-parent interaction, and discussions on increasing new student enrolment.

“During the session with parents, they were informed about new initiatives such as The English Edge and Business Blasters. We also discussed the mental and emotional well-being of students, which is a two-way exercise involving both teachers and parents,” said Ashwani Awasthi, a teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Bhagtanwala. “We also informed parents about the ULLAS scheme for adult education, identifying parents who cannot read or write,” he added.

In most primary and middle schools, teachers were seen encouraging parents, especially mothers, to remain attentive to their child’s academic development. “Since we have daily-wage jobs, these PTMs are a good way to understand whether our children are studying properly or working hard. We do not get time to check homework or understand their books. Teachers informed us about several school programmes and how to encourage our children,” said Karamjeet Kaur from Khasa, who works as a housemaid and has two children studying in a government middle school.

“Many parents were also advised to send their children to school regularly instead of sending them to work, and to communicate with teachers at regular intervals,” said Sunita Kumari, another parent whose children study at Government Senior Secondary School, Kot Khalsa.

AAP govt’s achievements take centre stage

The mega PTM was organised to bridge communication gaps, monitor student progress, gather feedback, empower parents and improve the education system. Alongside these objectives, the state AAP government’s achievement report card was also shared with parents in the form of a feedback pamphlet.

Parents were given a participation checklist that included questions such as whether they praise their child’s efforts and whether they ensure 100 per cent attendance in school. “The questions were designed to assess the parents’ role in boosting a child’s confidence and ensuring emotional and mental well-being at home. It also focused on improving communication between teachers and parents,” said Rajesh Kumar Sharma, District Education Officer (DEO).

A booklet highlighting the state government’s Sikhiya Kranti initiative, featuring Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s photograph, was also distributed among parents.