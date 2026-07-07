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Home / Amritsar / Mega teacher training drive held to strengthen classroom excellence

Mega teacher training drive held to strengthen classroom excellence

Five-day seminars focus on innovation, ethics and student-centred learning

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:32 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Faculty from educational institutions run by the Chief Khalsa Diwan participate in a teacher training session in Amritsar.
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With the objective of enhancing teachers’ professional competencies and ensuring the delivery of high-quality education to students, Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), in collaboration with its Directorate of Education, organised a series of five-day teacher training seminars for teachers serving in CKD ICSE, CBSE and PSEB schools.

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The seminars were conducted at CKD institutions in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Tarn Taran and Chandigarh, where teachers from Nursery to Class XII participated in subject-specific and grade-wise training sessions. Teachers from all CKD schools within the respective regions attended the sessions.

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The seminars featured distinguished resource persons, educationists, experienced CKD principals and senior teachers, who conducted interactive sessions on a wide range of contemporary educational themes. The training covered modern teaching methodologies, experiential learning, student assessment, moral and ethical values, foundation education, library management, mental health, music and Gurmat education, enabling teachers to adopt innovative and student-centred teaching practices.

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The primary objective of the seminars was to prepare teachers to meet the evolving demands of modern education, make classroom teaching more engaging and effective, promote character building among students, and develop essential life skills. The initiative also aims to strengthen a uniform, high-quality education system across all CKD educational institutions.

Former Punjab Cabinet minister and CKD President Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that, in today’s rapidly changing educational landscape, it is imperative for teachers to remain updated with new technologies and innovative teaching methodologies.

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“Through these teacher training programmes, Chief Khalsa Diwan is continuously striving to prepare its teachers in accordance with national and international educational standards. We hope that this large-scale teacher training initiative will empower teachers to effectively address emerging educational challenges while providing students with quality education rooted in strong moral and ethical values.”

He urged all participants to implement the knowledge and skills acquired during the training in their everyday classroom practices.

CKD Deputy Director Urminder Kaur reviewed the proceedings, interacted with education experts and participating teachers, and expressed satisfaction over the successful organisation of the seminars. She reaffirmed that such initiatives, aimed at strengthening teachers’ professional capabilities and promoting student-centred education, would continue to be organised in the future.

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