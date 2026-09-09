Mega voter enrolment drive on Sept 9

With the objective of making the electoral rolls more streamlined, updated and inclusive, a mega voter enrolment drive will be organised under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 here on September 9. The main event of the drive will be held at the Golden Jubilee Convention Hall in Guru Nanak Dev University at 10 am on September 9.

Dalwinderjit Singh, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, said that during the event, awareness would be created regarding the importance of voter registration, the role of youth and first-time eligible voters, and active citizen participation for strengthening democracy.

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The campaign, being conducted under the SIR-2026, is an important step towards ensuring that no eligible citizen is left out of the electoral rolls. Citizens will also be encouraged to verify their voter information and undertake necessary action, including new registration, correction of details or any other required updates