Meghwal presents BJP’s report card of 9-yr rule

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 24

While addressing a huge gathering at Katra Bhai Sant Singh Chowk, Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal presented the report card of the BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was organised by BJP Amritsar urban unit president Harvinder Singh Sandhu.

While claiming that Punjab and Punjabiyat are at the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leader said that in his nine years in office, Narendra Modi has shown his commitment towards open and transparent governance. Meghwal was accompanied by BJP state president Ashwani Sharma, organisation general secretary Srimanthari Srinivasulu, state general secretaries Jeevan Gupta and other senior leaders from the region.

Arjun Meghwal said that the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi had proved the predictions of all political analysts in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections false and formed the government at the Centre with the absolute majority of 282 seats.

He said that due to efforts of the PM and the hard work and committed shown by him in fulfilling public aspirations, the party won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with an even stronger mandate of 303 seats.

Arjun Meghwal said today under the leadership of Narendra Modi, India’s glory is being heard all over the world. India has acquired the name of Vishwa Guru, he said. The whole world is studying the policies of India, he added.

Arjun Meghwal claimed that according to a recent survey, more than 47 per cent people of the country are happy with the functioning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre headed by him.