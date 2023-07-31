Arjun Ram Meghwal tunes in to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ along with BJP workers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 30

Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal along with hundreds of BJP workers watched the live telecast of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at Hindustani Basti here on Sunday.

Meghwal was accompanied by state BJP secretary Rajesh Honey, JS Dhillon, Sanjeev Khanna, Reena Jaitley, Sukhminder Singh Pintu, Dr Ram Chawla and other party leaders.

Talking to mediapersons on the occasion, Meghwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a message to the whole world to fight against drugs and save the environment.

Later, a meeting of the organisation was held under the chairmanship of BJP (urban) president Harvinder Singh Sandhu at the party’s district office.

Addressing the workers, Meghwal asked the party workers to make people aware of the BJP’s nation-first ideology and the Central Government’s welfare schemes by reaching them at their doorstep and making them aware of how to take advantage of these schemes.

The Union Minister also held a meeting with members of the Income Tax Practitioners’ Association on Saturday evening during which he was apprised of the present controversy surrounding the forceful evicting of the Bar association from a room allotted to it at the Income Tax office. Sanjay Kapoor, former president of the association, claimed that the minister had assured them of allotting back the room to them within the next few days.

#BJP