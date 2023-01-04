Mehmoodpur resident robbed of motorcycle

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 3

A motorcyclist was robbed by four armed miscreants on Sunday night when he was on way to Valtoha.

The victim Amarjit Singh, a resident of Mehmoodpur, was riding the motor-cycle of his friend Gurbir Singh, a resident of Cheema Khurd.

The unidentified armed robbers stopped him on way and robbed his motor-cycle at gunpoint. The Valtoha police have registered a case under Section 379 of IPC in this regard.

#tarn taran