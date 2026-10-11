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Home / Amritsar / Mental health awareness campaign held to promote inclusion, support

Mental health awareness campaign held to promote inclusion, support

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:13 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Dr JPS Bhatia and team of panelists at the mental health awareness day event.
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Marking World Mental Health Day, a psychiatric and de-addiction facility in Amritsar run by Dr JPS Bhatia, MD Psychiatry, organised a week-long awareness campaign to educate people across society, promote support networks and improve understanding of complex psychological disorders.

Sessions addressed sleep hygiene, chronic headaches among young adults and the importance of compassion and care for healthy ageing. Dr Simardeep Singh Bhatia, consultant psychiatrist, highlighted the long-term mental health consequences of sleepless nights and poor sleep habits.

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Training for parents covered ADHD, autism spectrum disorders and learning disabilities, equipping them with tools to support children with special needs. Guest of honour Dr Pallavi, principal of DAV Public School, stressed the need for parents and teachers to recognise mental health disorders in children.

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Dr JPS Bhatia highlighted the often-overlooked impact of OCD, anxiety, overthinking and indecisiveness on daily life. He also discussed the silent pain of addiction, the cycle of grief associated with addictive behaviours and the need to support people facing social stigma.

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