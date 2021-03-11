Mentoring session on startups

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of DAV College, Amritsar, held a mentoring session on “Learn startup and Business”. The resource person was Prof Rajnish Popi, Head, PG Department of Commerce. College Principal and IIC president Dr Rajesh Kumar welcomed the keynote speaker and emphasised the need and importance of startups in a fast-growing industrialised world. Prof Popi said startups boost the economy with revolutionary technology and create new industries over time. “When these startups go public, they truly become money-making engines for not just the owners, but also for the employees and shareholders. Startups also contribute in changing the image of the country. These startups play a vital role in the economic development as they serve as catalysts in the process of industrialisation. In addition to creating jobs, entrepreneurial ventures seek to satisfy client needs and improve livelihoods. Entrepreneurs provide solutions to the gaps in the market economy by using organisational skills such as planning, coordinating and controlling,” he said. He also discussed the prominent Central and state government investment schemes for the startups of the country and encouraged the students and faculty members to take benefits of these schemes.

IIM students perform at Attari Border

The Indian Institute of Management Amritsar commemorated 75 years of freedom at its transit campus by hoisting the national flag. Students also performed at the Attari-Wagah border. Focusing on inclusivity, the students put forth their point of view on what freedom means to them. The students also put up some spellbound performances in front of the gathering, instilling a sense of pride and belongingness in them. Following the event at the campus, the second-year students of the institute performed a flash mob at the Wagah border, winning over the audience. The entire event was coordinated by the cultural committee of the institute.

Tricolour hoisted at Ashok Vatika School

Ashok Vatika Public School commemorated the Independence Day, marked as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Central government, in a distinctive manner. The NCC students took out a rally to spread awareness on the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign. A team of soldiers from the ITBP camp along with their Commanding Officer marched inside the school campus and enlightened the students about the prestige and honour that the Tricolour holds. Principal Anchal Mahajan and the Chairman Ashish Mahajan hoisted the national flag and delineated the significance of the three colours of the flag.

Bhavan’s student tops dist in BITSAT

Bhavan’s student Hardik Sharma has topped the district in BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences Admission Test) by scoring 362 out of 390 marks. Earlier, he had topped in the district in KVPY-SX (Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana) and JEE Main (Session 1 and Session 2) and brought laurels to the institution. He is an NTSE scholar too. Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla congratulated him and encouraged him for his future prospects. Chairman Avinash Mohindru said the institution was proud of Hardik’s achievement and wished him good luck for the future.

I-Day celebrations at Khalsa College

The Khalsa College under Khalsa College Governing Council, Khalsa College Chawinda Devi, Khalsa College Public School, GT Road, and Khalsa College International Public School, Ranjit Avenue, celebrated Independence Day with great enthusiasm. Under the Central government’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, volunteers distributed national flags at Chawinda Devi, among college students, staff and the adopted village. At Khalsa College Public School, a march past by the NCC was conducted by the cadets, school band team and school sports heroes. A cultural programme, including patriotic songs, speeches and dances, was also organised. Bhangra was the centre of attraction. Similarly, at International Public School, Principal Nirmaljit Kaur Gill presided over the function and hoisted the national flag and national anthem was sung on the occasion.

Classes start at Gurmat Study Centre

The classes for the newly established Gurmat Study Centre at Khalsa College began on Wednesday following prayers at the Gurdwara Sahib. The Centre will offer a graduate degree course to 30 students free of cost, said Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina. The aim, he said, was to train the students in religious preaching and recitals of Gurbani. “The students will get training in Gurmat way of life and teachings through this three-year long degree course. All costs will be borne by the Khalsa College Society,” he said, adding that special attention would be paid to train the students in various foreign languages. The boarding and lodging of the students is free of cost.