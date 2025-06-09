Merchant Navy engineer injured in murderous attack

A Merchant Navy engineer Amandeep Singh (41), a resident of Chabal area, and his mother were injured in an attack when they had gone to plough land situated on the Attari road at Chabal here on Saturday.

Advertisement

Amandeep Singh, who had come on 60-day leave to his home, had gone to plough a four-acre chunk of land of the family.

In his complaint to the Chabal police, the complainant said he was busy in tilling the land when Gurpinder Singh Rinku of Chabal, Bikram Singh Monu of Thatha and Avtar Singh Chabal, who were armed with weapons, attacked them. Amandeep Singh and his mother were injured in the assault and the assailants fled the spot taking away Amandeep’s licensed revolver.

Advertisement

Amandeep Singh informed the police that his family had given the land on contract to Gurpinder Singh Rinku, but he was not paying them the contract amount so he went to plough the land himself where the assailants attacked and injured them.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh said the assailants have been booked. — OC