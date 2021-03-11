Meritorious girls felicitated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 7

Maan Dhiyan Da, an NGO, felicitated three girl students for their academic achievements here on Tuesday.

Karmanpreet Kaur, daughter of Harjinder Singh, scored 596 marks out of 600 in the Punjab School Education Board Class VIII exams. She stood third in Punjab. Her namesake, Karmanpreet Kaur, daughter of Jugrup Singh, scored 594 marks and stood seventh. Navneet Kaur, daughter of Shamsher Singh, scored 594 marks. She stood eighth in the state.

These girls are students of Amber Public Senior Secondary School, Nawan Tanel (Tehsil Baba Bakala). School Principal Balkar Singh Hundal said the talented students could perform well due to able the guidance of teachers and cooperation of their parents.