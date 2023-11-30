Meritorious students honoured

Tarn Taran, November 29
The annual prize distribution function of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, was organised in the complex on Wednesday. Dr Manoj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, DAV University, Jalandhar, presided over the function and Dr Manu Sood, Director Sports, DAV College, Jalandhar, was the chief guest.
In his address, Vice-Chancellor Dr Manoj Kumar called upon students to work hard to achieve their goal and not depend on copying. The students presented a cultural programme ‘Revisit’, in which glimpses of fading Punjabi culture was presented and the students were inspired to reconnect with their heritage. The students who have secured top positions were honoured with trophies being awarded by the chief guest, members of the management committee and principal of the school.
VC Dr Manoj Kumar and school principal Manisha Sood attributed the success of the students to the guidance of teachers and the hard work of students. The principal presented the annual report of the session 2022-23. Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa, director of the institute, presented a vote of thanks on the occasion.
