Mess of wires greets visitors in Ranjit Avenue Colony

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 7

The tangled webs of electricity wires and optical cables in the Housing Board (HB) colony of the Ranjit Avenue area not only leave bad impression on the outsiders and local residents but also give a bad look to the area.

The system of shifting energy meters to huge 20-m boxes to check power theft has taken a toll on the aesthetics of the locality, besides creating a hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic. Huge insulated conductors, which are meant to be laid underground, are routed overhead without bothering about the risks involved.

PSPCL’s failure to curb power thefts led to the installation of the pillar boxes on the roads. A move that encroaches upon vital public space, commented Parminder Singh, a resident. He said the pillar boxes installed on roads encroached upon vital space meant for public movement.

They have further shrinked the public space. He suggested that these pillar boxes of small sizes should be hung from the pillars installed on the roads. He said PSPCL had done this successfully in several areas and these must be replicated in all its future programmes.

Cobwebs of loosely hanging cables in residential areas can be seen outside almost every house in the planned locality. The cables of internet service provider companies and electricity wires alongside roads are an open invitation to accidents.

Gurjeet Singh, a resident, said there should be a check on the illegal practice of installing the web of cables in residential areas. The loosely hanging cables and wires should not be ignored anymore. The district administration and the MC should take action in this regard. The cable operators and internet service providers were supposed to lay underground wires, he observed.