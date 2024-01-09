Met Dept predicts drop in temperature

Amritsar, January 8
The district continues to reel under cold wave conditions with fog descending in the morning hours. The visibility dropped considerably at many places and created a problem for commuters.
The minimum temperature hovered around 4°C. The absence of sunlight further intensified the cold conditions in the region. Market places wore a deserted look during the early morning and late evening hours.
The maximum temperature too plummeted a little by 1°C. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 14°C on Monday. The intense cold has thrown life out of gear. People are finding it difficult to continue with their routine works. Moderate to dense fog was witnessed in different parts of the district till 10 am on Monday. However, the rural and open areas continued to witness dense fog till late afternoon.
The Met Department has predicted further drop in the minimum temperature which would intensify the cold wave in the region.
As per weather forecast, the minimum temperature is expected to touch 3°C on Wednesday.
