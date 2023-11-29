Metal frames with ads encroach on space in commercial areas in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 28

Despite public outburst and objections being raised by the residents, a massive metal frame to showcase advertisements continues to encroach upon vital space on Bhai Veer Singh Marg, popularly known as Lawrence road, a prime commercial area.

With blatant disregard for norms and public convenience, the massive metal panel was installed on the road which witnesses continuous flow of traffic throughout the day. Notably, a pillar has also been installed in front of a public sector bank branch and another outside the Nehru Shopping Complex.

Bank officials and showroom owners expressed their resentment to the MC but it is yet to be dismantled. Ranbir Singh, a shopkeeper, said the road was already facing congestion due to parking of vehicles. Pillars with a wide girth were gobbling up more parking space, he said.

Mridul Khanna, a resident of Brahm Nagar, said posters on walls and pillars besides hoardings were visible all over the city, especially traffic intersections. It not only diverted the focus of motorists while driving but also marred the beauty of roads, he said.