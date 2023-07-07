Metro bus service resumes partially

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, July 6

With the intervention of Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, temporary arrangements have been made to operate the Metro bus under the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) in the city. A new firm has been hired to arrange the driving staff for a small period until the completion of tendering process for outsourcing the operations to some transport firm. The Metro bus went off road on July 3 after one of the private firms, Swarna Satnam Transport Services, which used to operate and repair buses and take care of the terminal at Verka bypass, stopped functioning.

Today, new drivers were recruited on collector rates (minimum wages fixed by government). Most of the drivers recruited for the new firm used to work with the previous company. The recruitment would continue tomorrow and it is being expected that the bus service would be resumed fully by Saturday. Today, around 25 buses were functional on all three routes — Golden Gate to India Gate, Verka to India Gate and Golden Gate to Verka. Instead of the five-minute frequency, the passengers waited for half an hour today to get the Metro bus. As per the information, the ridership also suffered due to the ongoing crisis.

The daily commuters are a harried lot because of routine strikes and suspension of service on the routes.

Gurjit Singh, a contractual worker at Guru Nanak Dev University, said, “I take the Metro bus from Vijay Nagar station on Batala Road for the university. I used to pay Rs 10 for a single journey and return home in the evening.