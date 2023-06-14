Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 13

The Metro buses being run under the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) remained off the roads as staff of the different contractors who have been outsourced to provide various services, went on strike here this afternoon. Ticket collectors (TCs), security guards and safai karamcharis have not been given salaries for the last four months. The contractors are unable to pay the salaries as the government did not pay sufficient funds.

On Tuesday afternoon, staff of the BRTS decided to suspend the service and parked all the buses at the bus terminal on the Vallah-Verka bypass. Commuters, especially students and service calls, faced inconvenience due to the sudden suspension of the service. The passengers who have regular passes condemned the government for providing poor service even after charging for monthly passes.

The employees demanded proper financial provisions to operate the bus service. Every time they were forced to suspend the bus service to get the salaries. The strike caused inconvenience to daily-wager workers of the BRTS and regular passengers. Currently, around 37,000 passengers use the BRTS service daily.

The contractors, who have been outsourced to provide various services such as security, sanitation and driving, claimed that the government was not interested in operating the BRTS in the city. They were not making payments to the company hired for various services as the BRTS service was going to be closed permanently within the next three months.

According to information, the BRTS needs Rs 3 crore per month to ply the Metro buses on all routes. For the last one year, the government had paid Rs 1.5 crore per month, which is insufficient to meet the expenses.

Earlier Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PIDMC) used to pay the operating cost. Later, the government asked the Amritsar Municipal Corporation to pay the expenses. However, the MC was reluctant to get this liability as they do not have sufficient funds. In the absence of required operating cost, the buses are not being properly repaired. A number of buses are lying defunct at the workshops.

Naresh Johar, a commuter, said, “It is sad that such a good public transport service is unable to pay the salaries due to financial issues. The BRTS stations have the potential to earn a huge sum of money through advertisements. All the operating costs can be met through the money earned via advertisements at the bus stations, outside and inside the buses. It seems political leaders and bureaucrats are in no mood to run this service.”