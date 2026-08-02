MGNREGA job cards: Waris Punjab De calls for probe

The Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) has alleged that the cancellation of nearly eight lakh MGNREGA job cards in Punjab has adversely affected around 14 lakh people. The party has demanded that both the Centre and the Punjab Government explain the reasons behind the move and ensure that no eligible family is deprived of employment.

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Addressing the issue, the party’s senior leader and chief spokesperson, Prof Ranjit Singh Dhanoa, cited figures presented in Parliament and claimed that the large-scale cancellation of job cards had led to a sharp decline in the number of families seeking employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

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According to Dhanoa, the number of families demanding work under the scheme in Punjab fell from 6.46 lakh in 2025-26 to 3.02 lakh in the current financial year (2026-27). He described the decline as deeply concerning, saying it raised serious questions about the implementation of the employment guarantee scheme in the state.

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He urged the Centre and the Punjab Government to clarify the basis on which such a large number of job cards had been cancelled, how many eligible families had been provided alternative employment or brought under a revised system and how many had been deprived of their legal right to work. He said the silence of both governments was adding to the anxiety of poor families.

Dhanoa said MGNREGA remains a crucial source of livelihood for landless labourers, daily wage earners and economically weaker rural households. If eligible beneficiaries had lost access to employment because of administrative lapses or policy shortcomings, the matter required an immediate review, he added.

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He urged both governments to work together instead of shifting responsibility onto each other and ensure that no eligible beneficiary was denied employment under the scheme. If any injustice had occurred, the affected families should receive immediate relief and their employment rights should be restored, he said. The Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader also demanded a transparent inquiry into the cancellation of MGNREGA job cards in Punjab.