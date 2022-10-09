‘MGNREGA workers to collect crop residue’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 8

MGNREGA workers would be deployed for collecting crop residue from fields. This was stated by Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal while addressing farmers during a district-level training camp organised by the Agriculture Department in Ajnala near here on Saturday.

In an appeal to the farmers not to burn crop residue in the fields, Dhaliwal said the harmful practice not only caused pollution but also decreased soil health. The state government was doing everything to check the burning of crop residue and the farmers should lend a helping hand.

“If the crop residue is left to decompose, it helps in increasing the fertility of the soil and the farmers need to spend less on buying chemical fertilisers,” he said. The government has planned to use MGNREGA workforce so that the farmers were helped in managing the residue, he added.

Joint Director Agriculture Daljit Singh and Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill said the session was aimed at providing technical knowhow to the farmers regarding next season’s crop. Dr Gill said that as per the estimates, wheat would be sown on 1.88 lakh hectares and as such all arrangements for the required fertilisers, especially di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), were being made.

He asked the farmers to sow improved disease-resistant varieties of wheat. The department officials exhorted farmers to use happy seeder and super seeder machines for sowing wheat whereby farmers would not have to burn crop residue and could save money as it decreased the use of plough machines. Experts from the fields such as horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, dairy, land conservation department, etc, were also present on the occasion.