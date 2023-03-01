MGNREGA workers up in arms over pending dues in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 28

Members of Dehati Mazdoor Sabha staged a dharna in front of the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) here on Tuesday against the non-payment of dues for the work done by MGNREGA workers.

The other issues of the workers were also taken up by the mazdoor sabha. Workers from various villages across the district participated in the dharna.

Baldev Singh Bhail and Chaman Lal Darajke were among the leaders who addressed protesters on the occasion.

The leaders condemned the administration for not paying the remuneration for wages of many days to workers.

They said they had been approaching higher officials since weeks to pay the due wages to workers but all requests were falling on deaf ears.

The leaders condemned the decreasing of funds allotted to the MGNREGA scheme by the Union Government and said development works in villages had gone standstill. The protesters also demanded an increase in the daily wage of a worker to Rs 700.