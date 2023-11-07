Tarn Taran: Mianwind village youth dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 6

Harbhej Singh (31), a resident of Mianwind (Verowal), died of cardiac arrest in Canada. The family received the information in the morning on Monday. The tragedy struck even as his family was making plans for his marriage. After his schooling eight years back, he left for Dubai, where he took up the job of a driver and went to Canada in search of better opportunities a few months back.

The family said he felt pain in his chest when he was in a queue to get his driving licence renewed. Dial Singh Mianwind, a farmer leader along with other residents of the village, expressed sympathy with the grief-stricken family. The family has urged the government to help them in bringing his body back from Canada.

