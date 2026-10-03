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Home / Amritsar / Mid-day meal, ASHA workers stage protest over honorarium

Mid-day meal, ASHA workers stage protest over honorarium

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:41 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Members of the Sanjha Morcha burn an effigy of CM Bhagwant Mann during a protest in Amritsar.
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Mid-day meal and ASHA workers from Amritsar and Ajnala tehsils staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Friday, demanding fulfilment of the government’s promise to double their honorarium. The protest, held on the call of the Sanjha Morcha, culminated in the burning of an effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Addressing the workers who gathered in large numbers, their leaders Mamata Sharma and Sarabjit Kaur Chhajjalwadi alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party had promised before the elections to double the meagre honorariums paid to Mid-day meal and ASHA workers. They said the government had reneged on the promise after coming to power.

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They said workers had continued to suffer as nearly four and a half years had passed since the formation of the AAP government.

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The leaders said the patience of thousands of workers across in the state had run out over the government’s alleged failure to increase their honorarium in line with minimum wages.

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