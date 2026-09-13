Mid-day meal staff in Tarn Taran burn Punjab Govt’s effigy

The district unit of the Mid-day Meal Workers Union, Punjab held a meeting at Gandhi Municipal Park on Saturday, where workers from across the district raised demands for higher wages, social security benefits and other facilities, and staged a protest against the Punjab government by burning its effigy.

Addressing the gathering, union leaders Rajwant Kaur Marhana, Sukhwinder Kaur, Manjit Kaur, Rani Bhatti, Rani Harike and Paramjit Kaur demanded that mid-day meal workers be brought under the DC-rate wage structure. They sought a monthly salary of Rs 10,000, in accordance with the minimum DC rate.

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The workers also demanded two uniforms every year and free insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh, among other facilities. They raised slogans against the state government, alleging that their demands had been ignored.

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During the meeting, elections were also held for the district unit of the union. Rani Bhatti was elected president, Rajwant Kaur Marhana secretary, Rani Harike finance secretary, Paramjit Kaur senior vice-president.

Rajwinder Kaur, Parvinder Kaur, Kailash Kaur, Inderjit Kaur, Amarjit Kaur, Jasmeet Kaur and Raj Kaur Pahuwind were nominated as members of the district committee. Nirmal Singh, Davinder Singh and Dharam Singh Patti also addressed the gathering on other issues.