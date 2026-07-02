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Home / Amritsar / Mid-day meal workers go on strike, demand higher wages

Mid-day meal workers go on strike, demand higher wages

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:41 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Tiya being honoured by the management at the School of Eminence in Amritsar.
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Mid-day meal workers across the district observed a one-day strike on Wednesday, resulting in government school students being deprived of their mid-day meal on the first day after the summer vacation.

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Acting on a call by the district unit of the Punjab Mid-Day Workers Union, the workers also staged a protest outside the District Administrative Complex (DAC) under the leadership of district president Ranjit Kaur Patti.

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A large number of mid-day meal workers from across the district participated in the demonstration. Addressing the gathering, union leaders Rajwant Kaur Marhana, Paramjit Kaur, Jasmine Kaur Bhikhiwind, Gurmeet Kaur Valtoha and Rajwinder Kaur Gandiwind demanded that workers be brought under the regular wage system and paid a monthly salary of Rs 25,000, instead of the current honorarium of Rs 3,000.

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The protesters also sought two uniforms annually, free insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh and additional remuneration for extra duties assigned to them.

The speakers alleged that leaders of the present Punjab Government had promised to increase their remuneration before the Assembly elections but claimed that no revision had been made even after four and a half years in office.

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Representatives of other mass organisations, including Dharam Singh Patti and Nirmal Singh Mardi Gaursingh, also addressed the gathering and expressed support for the workers’ demands.

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