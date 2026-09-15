DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Mid-day meal workers seek wage revision and job security in Amritsar

Mid-day meal workers seek wage revision and job security in Amritsar

article_Author
Neha Saini
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:40 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mid-day meal workers and other unions stage a protest outside the house of Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO near Jandiala Guru on Monday.
Advertisement

A recent visit by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) team to a Punjab government school in Ludhiana has once again brought the long-pending wage issue of mid-day meal workers into focus. In a video shared by CJP leader Saurav Das, the workers’ monthly honorarium of Rs 3,000 was highlighted as inadequate, drawing attention to the pay and working conditions of nearly 45,000 cooks and helpers engaged in the state’s school meal programme.

The Punjab Mid-Day Meal Workers Union has been demanding that workers be brought under a regular wage system and paid Rs 25,000 a month instead of the existing honorarium. The union has also sought two uniforms annually, free insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh and additional remuneration for extra duties assigned to them.

Advertisement

Despite raising the demands with the state government, including cabinet ministers, the workers say they have yet to receive any substantial relief.

Advertisement

“We are expected to run a household with Rs 3,000, when the cost of providing a single meal to a family of four or five for a month is more than that. There are no incentives, unlike other government jobs. We are also expected to work with minimal resources, remain at schools throughout school hours, maintain hygiene standards and ensure the nutritional quality of meals, while our labour is not adequately paid,” said Ranjit Kaur, a mid-day meal cook at a government school in Udoke village.

Union leaders, including Punjab Mid-Day Meal Union president Mamta Sharma, alleged that leaders of the present Punjab Government had promised before the Assembly elections to increase the workers’ remuneration. They claimed that no revision had been made despite the government completing nearly four and a half years in office.

Advertisement

Workers say the low honorarium has made it increasingly difficult for them to meet household expenses. Sunita Rani, a worker at a government primary school in Kot Khalsa, said the workers played an important role in the school system by preparing and serving meals to children but were still being denied what they consider basic entitlements.

“When we protest, we are called ‘political pawns’. If we don’t, who will listen to us?” she asked.

The wage issue is also linked to the funding structure of the PM POSHAN scheme, under which the Centre and state share financial responsibilities. The state government has cited the financial implications of any increase in workers’ remuneration. Workers, however, argue that the existing arrangement leaves them without the job security and minimum wages associated with regular employment.

“We have not been given our full salaries for the last few months. The last payment made to us was Rs 2,000. How is that justified? How do we run our homes and meet our expenses with this?” Sunita asked.

Most mid-day meal cooks and helpers are women from local villages who took up the work as a source of income and financial independence. With their concerns over wages and job security continuing, many are now joining other government employee unions in protests across the state.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts