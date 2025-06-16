Mid-day meal workers want hike in remuneration

The district unit of the Mid-day Meal Workers Union, Punjab, in a meeting organised at the local Gandhi Municipal Park on Sunday, under the leadership of Jasbir Kaur, flayed the state government for its failure to accept any of the long-pending demands of the workers and the employees.

Rajwant Kaur Marhana, Kailash and Rajni were among those who addressed the gathering and took a serious note of the negligence attitude of the state government, which the leaders alleged, has failed to accept any of their demands after coming to power.

The union leaders said that they have been demanding an increase in their remuneration besides increasing the contribution of sanitary workers to the mid-day meal work but the government had failed to do so. The leaders stressed on the facility of a life insurance for Rs 5 lakh by the state government and salary according to the Labour Commission‘s recommendations. The workers have been demanding sets of two uniforms in a year. The mid-day meal workers union also shouted slogans against the state government for its indifferent attitude towards the demands of the employees and the daily wagers.