Middle East conflict hits Sikh tradition: Golden Temple ‘siropas’ in short supply

The ongoing conflict involving the US, Iran, and Israel has unexpectedly disrupted a cherished Sikh tradition — the presentation of ‘siropas’ (robes of honour).

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The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which manages the Golden Temple, Sri Akal Takht, Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, and around 280 gurdwaras under the Sikh Gurdwara Act of 1925, requires seven to eight lakh metres of ‘siropas’ annually. However, supplies have dwindled sharply.

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Officials report that interruptions in the import of petroleum-based chemicals, essential for producing the fabric and threads used in these ceremonial robes, have caused acute shortage.

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The shortage has forced the gurdwaras to exercise restraint in distributing ‘siropas’.

Significance of ‘siropa’

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A siropa is a 2 to 2.5 metre-long saffron or orange cloth symbolising the Guru’s blessings and the collective respect of the Sikh community. It is not considered a monetary gift but a spiritual honour. Traditionally, devotees who initiate mass Akhand Paths at the Golden Temple are presented with ‘siropas’ after the bhog ceremony. With the shortage, this practice has become increasingly difficult to sustain.

Severe shortage observed

Bhagwant Singh Danghera, general manager at the Golden Temple, confirmed that the West Asia conflict has curtailed supplies from Iran and other Gulf countries. “SGPC had ordered 100,000 metres of ‘siropas’, but only 19,000 metres have been received so far,” he stated.

Dependence on petrochemicals

Golden Temple manager Rajinder Singh Ruby explained that petroleum-based chemicals derived from crude oil and natural gas are vital for producing synthetic fibres such as polyester, nylon, and acrylic.

“Traditionally, ‘siropas’ were made from Rubia cloth, a cotton-polyester blend known for being lightweight and skin friendly,” he said.

He said that a Gujarat-based supplier has reduced production due to the lack of imported petrochemicals and threads from Iran, leading to the current crisis.

Procurement and costs

‘Siropas’ are procured through e-tendering on SGPC’s official website, with reputed firms invited to bid. Bulk purchases usually cost around Rs 30 per metre, and SGPC spends between Rs 21-25 lakh annually on procurement.

When asked if SGPC could divert towards other domestic suppliers who would not be dependent on Iran’s supply, Rajinder Ruby said, “As of now, there was none, but could be explored. We procure ‘siropas’ through e-bidding”, he said.

Restrictions on presentation

Since 2024, SGPC has imposed restrictions on the presentation of siropas to conserve resources and uphold religious dignity. They are now primarily reserved for the Panj Pyare (five beloved ones), ragis (hymn singers), and religious preachers.

Key restrictions prohibit presenting siropas to VIPs and politicians inside the sanctum sanctorum, limiting the honour to individuals with significant religious contributions.