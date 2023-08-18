Middle East returned flyer robbed near resort

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 17

Around six unknown armed persons looted a passenger who returned from the UAE in an Air India Express flight on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his cousin Thakur and a friend Ashwani Kumar of Sherpur village, who had arrived at the airport to pick him up.

Kuldeep Kumar, the victim, told the airport police that his flight landed at the airport around 3 pm. He said when their car reached near LD Resort, another car came from behind and its four occupants stopped them.

He said two other youth came on a bike at the spot. He alleged that the suspects threatened to harm them and asked to hand over whatever valuables they had. He said the suspects snatched 2,900 dirham (UAE) and a mobile phone from his cousin. He said the bike-borne persons fled from the spot on their motorcycle (bearing registration number PB-02-EN-4746) while they could not read the number plate of the car.

The police have registered a case under Sections 341, 379-B, 149 and 506 of the IPC against unknown robbers. There has been no breakthrough in the case so far.

The police said investigation was under progress to identify the suspects and arrest them.

