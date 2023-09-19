Migrant hit by car on BRTS lane, dies

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 18

An unidentified migrant was killed in a hit-and-run case after a speeding car hit him on the BRTS lane near Putlighar area here on late Sunday evening.

The victim was crossing the BRTS lane when the speeding car hit him. He died on the spot. The Gate Hakima police have taken the body into custody and registered a case under Section 304-A of the IPC. The body was kept in the mortuary for identification for 72 hours, Harsandeep Singh, SHO, Gate Hakima police station, said.

The accused car occupants were also not identified. The police said CCTV cameras in the area were being screened to identify the suspects.

With no BRTS buses plying on the lanes for the past couple of months, it had become a dangerous lane as some unscrupulous commuters drive on the lane at high speed.

According to eyewitnesses, the migrant was crossing the BRTS lane near the railway workshop before the Putlighar chowk area. He said the speeding car came from the railway station side. The car driver could not see the victim and hit him. The victim was tossed around 10 feet into air before falling down on the road. He died on the spot. Passersby informed the Cantonment police which further informed the Gate Hakima police as the area falls into their jurisdiction.