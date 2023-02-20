Migrant labourer found dead at construction site

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 19

The police have found the body of a man, identified as Ram Roop, who had been missing for the past fortnight. His body was found in the under-construction lift structure in a building in Ranjit Avenue D block here on Sunday.

The incident came to light when the odour of the dead body filled the building. A migrant, the victim was working in the adjoining building. He went missing on February 1.

Varinder Singh Khosa, ACP (North), said inquest proceedings were under way in the incident and the body was sent for a postmortem. The ACP said it appeared to be an accidental fall that led to this death. Nevertheless, the autopsy report of the deceased would clear the reason, he added.