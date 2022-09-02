Amritsar: Migrant shot at, woman hurt in phone-snatching incidents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 1

A migrant was reportedly shot at by two motorcycle-borne armed persons who snatched his mobile phone and cash when the victim identified as Ashok Raj along with his son was standing outside his house on Sultanwind Road here yesterday.

Ashok Raj originally hails from Samastipur in Bihar. He tried to chase the youths when they snatched his phone and cash from his T-shirt. The accused shot at him that hit his thigh. He was admitted to a hospital, while the Division B police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act against unidentified accused.

Harsandeep Singh, SHO of the Division B police station, said investigations were on and CCTV cameras in the area were being analysed to identify the suspects. He said the accused would be identified and arrested soon.

Meanwhile, a woman was injured in a snatching bid as she fell from the scooter when two motorcycle-borne persons snatched her mobile. However, in the instance they also fell down and later overpowered by the onlookers, who thrashed them. They were later handed over to the police.

The victim was admitted to a private hospital. According to eyewitnesses, Palvi Sharma hit her scooter in the motorcycle of the fleeing snatchers.

Those arrested were identified as Dharambir Singh, alias Komal, of Manju Patti, Jagdev Kalan, and Gurjinder Singh, alias Love, of Lehndi Patti of Jagdev Kalan village.

Bhupinder Singh, a resident of the Bhai Manjh Singh road in Tarn Taran, said after his brother-in-law’s death his sister Palvi was living with him. The incident took place when she was returning from a physiotherapy centre on her scooter from the Loharaka road. When two motorcycle-borne persons snatched her mobile, she fell down from her scooter and got injured. She was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

A case under Sections 379-B (2), 394 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. The police said the accused were arrested and brought on police remand after producing in the court.