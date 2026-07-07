Mild showers boost paddy transplantation in Amritsar

Mild showers over the past few days have brought much-needed relief to farmers across the district, reducing their dependence on tubewells for irrigation and helping paddy transplantation progress smoothly. Agriculture experts and farmers said the transplantation season is now almost complete in most parts of the district.

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The weather remained pleasant during the early morning hours on Monday as light drizzle continued in several areas. Residents enjoyed the cool breeze and overcast skies after days of intense heat. However, the relief was short-lived as humidity levels rose sharply by around 10 am, making conditions uncomfortable for people venturing outdoors.

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The intermittent showers have proved beneficial for farmers, particularly those engaged in paddy cultivation. Baldev Singh, a farmer from Pandori village near Amritsar, said the rainfall helped maintain moisture in the fields and reduced the need to run tubewells continuously. “The showers have saved both electricity and diesel expenses. The paddy crop has received a good start,” he said.

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Another farmer, Gurpreet Singh, said the timely rainfall had eased pressure on groundwater resources. “We were worried about irrigation requirements, but the rain has helped significantly. Most of the paddy transplantation work has now been completed,” he added.

While farmers welcomed the rainfall, residents in urban areas faced inconvenience due to waterlogging on a few roads and in low-lying localities. Commuters complained of slow-moving traffic at several locations during the morning hours.

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Rajesh Kumar, a resident, said that although the rain brought relief from the heat, civic authorities need to improve drainage arrangements. “A little rain should not result in waterlogging on roads,” he said.