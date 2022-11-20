Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Jalandhar, November 19
The Special TADA Court of Justice DP Singla in Jalandhar has ordered life imprisonment to militant Satinderjit Singh, alias Mintu, in the more than 35-year-old murder case of Surinder Singh Makkar, brother of ex-MLA Sarabjit Makkar.
The incident took place around 9 am on January 22, 1987 at Makkar’s place in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar here. A case had been lodged under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.
