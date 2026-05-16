Millennium School shines with 100% pass rate

, May 15

Advertisement

The Millennium School, Amritsar, announced an exceptional 100 per cent pass result in the CBSE Class XII board exams for the academic session 2025-26.

Advertisement

The top scorer, Prisha Goel, secured 99.4 per cent in commerce, emerging as the district’s second-highest scorer and the national topper of The Millennium Group of Schools. She was followed by Navya Khanna with 97 per cent in commerce, Shreya Agnihotri with 96.8 per cent in medical, Kaira Mahajan with 96.2 per cent in commerce, and Ishita Maheshwary with 95.8 per cent in medical.

Advertisement

The school secured a 100 per cent result with 31 per cent students having crossed the 90 per cent benchmark, 66 per cent students are above 80 per cent and no student is below 60 per cent.