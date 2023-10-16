Millers' strike hits paddy lifting

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, October 15

Paddy lifting work in the mandis of the state has come to a halt due to the ongoing rice millers’ strike for almost a week demanding the cancellation of the new policy prepared by the Food Corporation of India for paddy procurement. Due to this, piles of paddy have started appearing in the mandis and due to the possibility of heavy rains in various areas of the state in the next two days, the farmers as well as commission agents (arthiyas) and government procurement agencies apprehend losses.

Ajit Narang, president of the District Rice Millers Association, said as per the policy, the millers have to mix one kilo of fortified rice in one quintal of rice. District Food Supply Officer Madhu Goyal said that so far about 1.14 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had been purchased in various markets of the district. She said that earlier the lifting work was going on smoothly but due to the strike of rice millers the work had been affected. She said that most of the paddy stock lying in the mandis was being covered with tarpaulin to protect from the rain.

