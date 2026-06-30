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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Mini ground to come up for cricket lovers at Dhaba Khatika

Amritsar: Mini ground to come up for cricket lovers at Dhaba Khatika

Amritsar Central Assembly segment MLA Dr Ajay Gupta inaugurates construction work

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:37 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Dr Ajay Gupta inaugurates the construction of the mini ground.
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The Amritsar Central Assembly segment MLA Dr Ajay Gupta inaugurated the construction of a mini ground for cricket lovers on a vacant land adjacent to Janana Hospital at Dhaba Khatika here on Monday.

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He announced that a gym would also be built alongside this ground, adding that the government was developing playgrounds for the youth of Punjab as part of its war against drugs.

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Under this initiative, the mini cricket ground would be created on the vacant land adjacent to Janana Hospital by installing an Astro turf. Twenty-foot-high nets would be installed around the ground. The ground would be fully lit so that cricket lovers could practise here even at night.

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He elaborated that the mini ground would be the centre of attraction for the people of Dhaba Khatika and the surrounding areas. He added that this valuable space had previously gone unnoticed.

When this came to his attention, a tender was issued to build a turf mini-ground for cricket fans. He stated that the work order had been issued and work had begun at a cost of approximately Rs 45 lakh. He added that work on a gym would also begin alongside the ground, which would benefit the youth.

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Dr Gupta stated that development work was being continuously carried out in the Central Assembly constituency, focusing on the convenience of the people. In a series of developments, the construction of Gali Suniarian and its surrounding streets in Ward No. 55 was inaugurated today. The sewerage system in this street would be repaired and the street would be paved with concrete. He added that he was visiting the people daily, listening to their problems, and resolving these on a priority basis. He added that the benefits of the Punjab Government’s public welfare schemes were being extended to the people.

He said that under the Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme, pilgrims were being sent on holy pilgrimage routes. This scheme being implemented by the Punjab Government to facilitate people’s pilgrimage to religious places was a commendable initiative. He said ration kits were being distributed to needy families through the “Chief Minister Meri Rasoi” scheme.

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