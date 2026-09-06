DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Minimally invasive surgery fixes woman’s spinal fracture

Minimally invasive surgery fixes woman’s spinal fracture

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:28 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Doctors successfully treated a 60-year-old woman with a complex spinal fracture following a minor fall at home, using a minimally invasive, navigation-guided surgical technique.

The patient, who also had obesity, diabetes and heart disease, was considered a high-risk candidate for conventional open surgery due to the risks of excessive blood loss, prolonged anaesthesia, cardiac complications and infection.

Advertisement

The procedure was performed by a multidisciplinary team led by Dr Yanish Bhanot, Additional Director, Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital.

Advertisement

Dr Bhanot said scans revealed a spinal fracture requiring early stabilisation to prevent further deformity and possible nerve damage. Conventional surgery would have involved a large incision and extensive muscle dissection, potentially increasing the risks associated with her existing medical conditions, he said.

The doctors opted for a minimally invasive procedure using computer-assisted navigation technology. Through small, keyhole-sized incisions, screws and rods were inserted to stabilise the fractured spine. The navigation system provided real-time guidance, enabling the surgeons to accurately position the implants while avoiding critical nerves and blood vessels.

Advertisement

The three-hour procedure was completed with minimal blood loss and the patient recovered without complications.

Dr Bhanot said the case was technically challenging as the fracture had to be managed in a patient with multiple health conditions. The objective, he said, was not only to perform the surgery but also to minimise the physiological stress associated with a major operation.

“Computer navigation acted like a live map, letting us fix the bone through tiny openings without cutting muscle or causing heavy bleeding. Technology helped us be precise, but teamwork and careful planning made the surgery safe for such a high-risk patient,” he said.

Doctors advised families not to ignore sudden or persistent back pain in elderly people after even seemingly minor falls, as age-related weakening of bones can increase the risk of fractures.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts