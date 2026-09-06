Minimally invasive surgery fixes woman’s spinal fracture

Doctors successfully treated a 60-year-old woman with a complex spinal fracture following a minor fall at home, using a minimally invasive, navigation-guided surgical technique.

The patient, who also had obesity, diabetes and heart disease, was considered a high-risk candidate for conventional open surgery due to the risks of excessive blood loss, prolonged anaesthesia, cardiac complications and infection.

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The procedure was performed by a multidisciplinary team led by Dr Yanish Bhanot, Additional Director, Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital.

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Dr Bhanot said scans revealed a spinal fracture requiring early stabilisation to prevent further deformity and possible nerve damage. Conventional surgery would have involved a large incision and extensive muscle dissection, potentially increasing the risks associated with her existing medical conditions, he said.

The doctors opted for a minimally invasive procedure using computer-assisted navigation technology. Through small, keyhole-sized incisions, screws and rods were inserted to stabilise the fractured spine. The navigation system provided real-time guidance, enabling the surgeons to accurately position the implants while avoiding critical nerves and blood vessels.

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The three-hour procedure was completed with minimal blood loss and the patient recovered without complications.

Dr Bhanot said the case was technically challenging as the fracture had to be managed in a patient with multiple health conditions. The objective, he said, was not only to perform the surgery but also to minimise the physiological stress associated with a major operation.

“Computer navigation acted like a live map, letting us fix the bone through tiny openings without cutting muscle or causing heavy bleeding. Technology helped us be precise, but teamwork and careful planning made the surgery safe for such a high-risk patient,” he said.

Doctors advised families not to ignore sudden or persistent back pain in elderly people after even seemingly minor falls, as age-related weakening of bones can increase the risk of fractures.